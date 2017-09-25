Saints alive!

Both the Saints offense and defense had something to prove Sunday as New Orleans took on the Carolina Panthers after starting the season 0-2.

That statement came in the form of a much-needed 34-13 victory.

The Drew Brees-led offense looked more like itself as it moved the ball efficiently against what was the NFL’s top-ranked defense.

Brees was 22 for 29 for 220 yards, with touchdown passes to Michael Thomas, Brandon Coleman and Ted Ginn Jr. The TD catch for Ginn was his first for the Saints and it came against his former team.

The Saints totaled 149 yards on the ground, with Mark Ingram carrying much of the load, with 56 yeards on 14 tries. Peterson gained 33 yards on 9 carries.

And the defense did its part by holding the Panthers to a touchdown and a pair of field goals. Defenders also came up with three interceptions and sacked Panthers quarterback Cam Newton four times.

