Saints battle Falcons in Primetime

Week 14 of the 2017 NFL season will begin with a marquee Thursday Night Football game on Thursday, December 7, 2017 (12/7/17) when the New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kickoff is slated for 8:25 p.m. on NBC and NFL Network. You can also catch the game on Sports Talk 97.7FM

The Saints are led by head coach Sean Payton, quarterback Drew Brees and running backs Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram. New Orleans comes into the game with a 9-3 record.

The Falcons are led by head coach Dan Quinn, quarterback Matt Ryan and wide receiver Julio Jones. Atlanta is coming in off a Week 13 loss vs. the Vikings, and heads into the contest with a 7-5 record.

