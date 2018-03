The Saints agreed to a one-year deal with Benjamin Watson on Wednesday (March 28), according to a league source. Contract terms were not immediately available.

The 37-year-old Watson previously played for the Saints from 2013-15 before joining the Baltimore Ravens the past two seasons. With New Orleans, Watson had the best season of his career in 2015, posting 74 catches for 825 yards as he took over as a key target in the offense after the Saints traded Jimmy Graham.