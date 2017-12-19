Saints/Cowboys playoff chances

With two weeks remaining in the 2017 NFL regular season, there are plenty of playoff scenarios involving the New Orleans Saints and the Dallas Cowboys.
According to FiveThirtyEight, the Saints have a 94-percent chance to make the playoffs, a 56-percent chance to win the NFC South and a 1-percent chance to collect a first-round bye.
The Cowboys have a 5-percent chance to make the playoffs.
New Orleans Saints (10-4)
Games remaining: vs. Atlanta, at Tampa Bay
First-round bye (No. 2 seed):
Win out, two losses by Minnesota and one loss by Los Angeles Rams
Win NFC South:
Win out
or, beat Atlanta and Carolina loss to Tampa Bay
or, beat Tampa Bay and Atlanta loss to Carolina
Wild-Card:
Beat Atlanta or Tampa Bay
or, one Dallas loss and one Seattle loss
Dallas Cowboys (8-6)
Games remaining: vs. Seattle, at Philadelphia
Wild-Card:
Win out, one Detroit loss and two losses by New Orleans, Atlanta or Carolina
NFC standings
Division Leaders
W-L DIV CONF
Eagles 12-2 5-0 10-1
Vikings 11-3 3-1 8-2
Rams 10-4 4-1 7-4
Saints 10-4 3-1 7-3
Wild Card W-L DIV CONF
Panthers 10-4 2-2 6-4
Falcons 9-5 3-1 8-2
In The Hunt
Lions 8-6 4-1 7-4
Seahawks 8-6 4-1 6-4
Cowboys 8-6 4-1 6-4
