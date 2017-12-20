Saints land 6 in the pro bowl

The New Orleans Saints players typically became afterthoughts for the Pro Bowl the past couple of years. That drought has ended in 2017.

Six Saints players garnered Pro Bowl honors: Drew Brees, Mark Ingram, Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas, Cam Jordan, Marshon Lattimore. The game will take place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. on Jan. 28, 2018.

None of the six Saints are starters in the Pro Bowl.

Six players on the original roster are actually more than the 2009 Saints tallied. The Super Bowl champs placed five on the first roster with two alternates. The 2011 Saints also placed five players on the original roster.

