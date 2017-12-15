Saints look to land J-E-T-S

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandon Coleman (16)

Drew Brees isn’t having the statistical blockbuster of a season that he has been accustomed to, but the New Orleans Saints quarterback likes the trajectory of a young team that does not have to rely on his heroics every week to outscore an opponent.

The Saints (9-4) will host the New York Jets (5-8) on Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, and Brees is hoping to shake off the disappointment of throwing an end zone interception in the final two minutes of a 20-17 road loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Dec. 7.

That game ended with 10 Saints players leaving the field with injuries.

The Saints have had 10 days to rest up and prepare for the Jets, who have played opponents closely but will have to go with backup quarterback Bryce Petty, a third-year player but rare starter out of Baylor. Starting quarterback Josh McCown broke his left hand last week in a 23-0 shutout loss to the Denver Broncos and is out for the season.

Brees said the Saints, who can win the NFC South by sweeping their final three games (they close with a home game against Atlanta and a road game against Tampa Bay), simply have to take care of their own business.

