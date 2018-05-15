Saints make roster moves

The New Orleans Saints waived four players on Monday to make room for tryout guys who earned roster spots after rookie minicamp.

Linebacker Adam Bighill, offensive lineman Daronte Bouldin and defensive backs Rickey Jefferson and Bradley Sylve all received unfortunate news that they’d been cut after the three-day camp this weekend.

Bighill spent most of 2017 on the Saints practice squad, but he was active for three games. He joined the team last year after transitioning from the CFL.

Sylve spent a portion of last season on the practice squad, too, and signed a reserve/future deal in January.

Jefferson, who prepped at Destrehan and then went to LSU, also signed with the Saints in January.

Bouldin had a short stint with the Saints, signing earlier this month after going undrafted from Ole Miss.

After rookie camp, the Saints signed veteran offensive lineman Michael Line and defensive tackle Jay Bromley, as well as undrafted rookies linebacker KeShun Freeman and fullback Ryan Yurachek.

http://www.nola.com/saints/index.ssf/2018/05/adam_bighill_saints_cut.html#incart_river_index