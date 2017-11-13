Saints make statement!

Ingram had 131 yards rushing and scored three times, and the Saints won their seventh straight in producing one of the most prolific running performances in franchise history. The six touchdowns rushing set a franchise record, and New Orleans’ 298 yards rushing were the third highest in team history.Ingram set a career high by scoring twice from 3 yards and another from 1 yard. Kamara scored on a 5-yard run, while Brees scrambled in from 7 yards. Edmunds capped the run of rushing touchdowns with a 41-yard scamper.

The Saints never punted by scoring on eight of their nine possessions, not including two mean-nothing drives to close both halves in a game they finished with 482 yards and 32 first downs.

The Saints (7-2) became the second team in the Super Bowl era to win seven straight after starting the season 0-2, joining the 1993 Cowboys, who went on to beat Buffalo in winning the Super Bowl.