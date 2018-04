The New Orleans Saints addressed their biggest need on the first night of the 2018 NFL Draft, selecting defensive end Marcus Davenport from Texas-San Antonio.

Unwilling to wait until the 27th pick in the first round, the Saints made a huge leap to secure the 14th overall pick, originally held by the Green Bay Packers, to select Davenport, who was widely considered the second best edge rusher in this year’s draft.

http://www.nola.com/saints/index.ssf/2018/04/saints_marcus_davenport.html