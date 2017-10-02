Saints ride DEFENSE in 20-0 victory in London

With a smothering defense that made timely plays and an offense that dominated time of possession, the New Orleans Saintsbeat the Miami Dolphins, 20-0, Sunday at Wembley Stadium.

It was the first Saints’ first shutout since Dec. 16, 2012 when they beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 41-0.

New Orleans improved to 2-0 all-time in the NFL’s International Series in London, but, more importantly, the Saints bounced back to 2-2 before next week’s bye. By allowing just 185 yards and no points, New Orleans will significantly improve its ranking in the league after two lousy defensive efforts to open the year.

