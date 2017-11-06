Saints rookies rock Tampa

Saints rookie cornerback Marshon Lattimore caused Tampa Bay’s second-ranked passing game so much frustration that several Buccaneers lost their composure.

New Orleans rookie running back Alvin Kamara stirred the Superdome into a frenzy by turning a short catch into a serpentine, tackle-escaping touchdown.

These first-place Saints, winners of six straight, look nothing like the club that languished at .500 or below throughout the previous three seasons. A pair of 2017 draft choices are a big reason why.

Kamara had 152 yards total yards and two touchdowns, Lattimore helped hold Tampa Bay’s standout receiving tandem of Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson to three catches for 38 yards, and the Saints routed the reeling Buccaneers 30-10 on Sunday.

