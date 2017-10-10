Saints send AP to the desert

Arizona traded a conditional pick to the New Orleans Saints for running back Adrian Peterson on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

The Cardinals’ running game has been a major weakness since David Johnsonsuffered a fractured wrist in Week 1. Arizona is last in the NFL in rushing yards per game (51.8) and per carry (2.59).

Peterson, 32, had 27 carries for 81 yards — an average of 3.0 yards per carry — in four games in his first season with the Saints this year. His long was 11 yards. Peterson’s addition comes 10 years after the Cardinals passed over him in the 2007 draft. Arizona selected tackle Levi Brown with the fifth pick in 2007. The Minnesota Vikings drafted Peterson at No. 7.

