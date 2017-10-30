Saints survive

Drew Brees delivered accurate, aggressive throws downfield in tense moments, when conventional wisdom might have called for a more conservative play.

New Orleans’ defense came up with a fourth-down stop and rookie Marshon Lattimore’s interception on its final two series.

Frequent clutch performances in all phases allowed the surging Saints to once again overcome some potentially disastrous mistakes and win their fifth straight, 20-12 over the feisty Chicago Bears on Sunday.

http://www.foxsports.com/nfl/story/brees-leads-saints-past-bears-20-12-for-5th-straight-win-102917