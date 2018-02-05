Saints sweep ROY

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore and running back Alvin Kamara each had incredible seasons on their own.

Together, they made history.

With Lattimore winning AP Defensive Rookie of the Year and Kamara winning AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, the New Orleans Saints duo became the second set of teammates to sweep the rookie honors.

The only other teammates to match what Lattimore and Kamara did were running back Mel Farr and cornerback Lem Barney of the Detroit Lions in 1967, which was the first year the Associated Press began presenting an award for offense and defense.

