SFA stuns Tigers at buzzer

A wild final 61 seconds resulted in a winning bucket with five seconds left to be followed by a missed layup by LSU with just over one second to play that resulted in a Stephen F. Austin 83-82 upset win over LSU Saturday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Tigers fall for the third time this year and go to 6-3 while Stephen F. Austin is now 10-1 on the year. LSU hosts Sam Houston State on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

LSU was unable to sustain a nine-point first half lead and a seven-point lead with 14:47 to play in the contest in a game that had 15 ties and 18 lead changes.

LSU is back in action Tuesday vs Sam Houston State

