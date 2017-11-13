Slow start but Tigers win

The Grambling State University football team was held to just four first downs in the first half, but the Tigers were able to grind out a 24-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) victory over Alabama State on Saturday afternoon at ASU Stadium.

Grambling State improved to 27-13 all-time against Alabama State.

The Tigers have won nine straight after losing to Tulane to begin the season.

Grambling State remains one-game up over rival Southern in the SWAC West Division standings

The winner of the 44th Annual Bayou Classic on Nov. 25 will advance to the 2017 SWAC Championship game in Houston, Texas.

http://www.gsutigers.com/news/2017/11/11/football-tigers-grind-out-swac-win-over-hornets.aspx