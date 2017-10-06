Home » Sports » State Fair Classic weekend

State Fair Classic weekend

Posted on by Sean Fox

The Grambling State University football team steps back into Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) play as the Tigers face off against Prairie View A&M in the 94th Annual Southwest Airlines State Fair Classic on Saturday. Kickoff from the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas is set for 4:00 p.m.

Grambling State will broadcast the game on Grambling State Sports Radio Network. The game can be heard in Ruston (KPCH 99.3 FM)

Grambling State (4-1 overall, 1-0 SWAC) enters Saturday’s game with a four-game winning streak, including a 31-20 victory last weekend in the 20th Annual Chicago Football Classic. Prairie View A&M (2-2, 2-0) comes into the contest off two straight SWAC victories, including a 38-9 rout of Jackson State last week.

http://www.gsutigers.com/news/2017/10/5/football-19-21-grambling-state-set-to-take-on-prairie-view-am.aspx

 