State Fair Classic weekend

The Grambling State University football team steps back into Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) play as the Tigers face off against Prairie View A&M in the 94th Annual Southwest Airlines State Fair Classic on Saturday. Kickoff from the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas is set for 4:00 p.m.

Grambling State will broadcast the game on Grambling State Sports Radio Network. The game can be heard in Ruston (KPCH 99.3 FM)

Grambling State (4-1 overall, 1-0 SWAC) enters Saturday’s game with a four-game winning streak, including a 31-20 victory last weekend in the 20th Annual Chicago Football Classic. Prairie View A&M (2-2, 2-0) comes into the contest off two straight SWAC victories, including a 38-9 rout of Jackson State last week.

http://www.gsutigers.com/news/2017/10/5/football-19-21-grambling-state-set-to-take-on-prairie-view-am.aspx