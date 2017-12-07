Stephen F. Austin stuns dawgs

Louisiana Tech had its 11-game home winning streak snapped on Wednesday night as Stephen F. Austin scored the game-winning basket with five seconds left to break the 13th tie of the game in what ended with a final score of 85-83 inside the Thomas Assembly Center.

SFA’s Kevon Harris connected on a driving layup to break that tie. Bracey attempted a 35-foot three-pointer at the buzzer, but it fell short.

LA Tech continues its four-game home stand on Saturday, Dec. 9 versus Jackson State. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. in the TAC.

http://www.latechsports.com/sports/m-baskbl/recaps/120617aaa.html