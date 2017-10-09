taking care of business

The Traveling Trophy remains home as the Grambling State University football team put together an overwhelming first-half offensive exhibition as the Tigers rolled to a 34-21 victory over Prairie View A&M in the 94th Annual Southwest Airlines State Fair Classic on Saturday at the Cotton Bowl.

The Tigers scored 21 unanswered second-quarter points to put away the Panthers early in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) game.

http://www.gsutigers.com/news/2017/10/7/football-tigers-put-away-panthers-early-in-34-21-win.aspx