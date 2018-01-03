Talented Tech freshman gets major honor

Amik Robertson clearly made his mark, and made it early, in the Louisiana Tech defensive backfield this season.

The true freshman led the defense in interceptions, interception return yards and finished third on the team in the tackles to help the Bulldogs secure their fourth consecutive winning season at 7-6. After he nearly filled in every line on the defensive stat sheet this year, the Football Writers Association of America took notice as Robertson landed a spot on its Freshman All-America Team, the group announced Sunday.

Robertson became the fourth freshman in the past three seasons for Tech to earn Freshman All-America honors, following offensive guard O’Shea Dugas and defensive end Jaylon Ferguson in 2015 and center Ethan Reed last season. The Tech cornerback was one of eight Group of Five players to be selected to the 26-player team.

