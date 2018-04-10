Tech and LSU square off in top 25 battle at the box!

The No. 25 Louisiana Tech baseball team will head south to Baton Rouge, La. for a chance at another win over a ranked opponent, this time taking on No. 19 LSU from Alex Box Stadium on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

The contest between the two nationally-ranked foes will be streamed live on SEC Network+ and can be seen on the WatchESPN app.

The Bulldogs (24-10, 9-3 C-USA) appear in the national rankings for the second-consecutive week, remaining among the top-25 of D1 Baseball’s National Poll. Tech also continues to receive votes in the USA Today Coaches Poll (36).

Meanwhile, LSU (20-13, 6-6 SEC) is ranked 19th in Baseball America’s Top 25, 22nd in Perfect Game’s Top 25, 23rd in D1 Baseball’s Top 25 and 24th in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

http://www.latechsports.com/sports/m-basebl/spec-rel/040918aac.html