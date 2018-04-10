Home » Sports » Tech and LSU square off in top 25 battle at the box!

Tech and LSU square off in top 25 battle at the box!

Posted on

The No. 25 Louisiana Tech baseball team will head south to Baton Rouge, La. for a chance at another win over a ranked opponent, this time taking on No. 19 LSU from Alex Box Stadium on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

The contest between the two nationally-ranked foes will be streamed live on SEC Network+ and can be seen on the WatchESPN app.

The Bulldogs (24-10, 9-3 C-USA) appear in the national rankings for the second-consecutive week, remaining among the top-25 of D1 Baseball’s National Poll. Tech also continues to receive votes in the USA Today Coaches Poll (36).

Meanwhile, LSU (20-13, 6-6 SEC) is ranked 19th in Baseball America’s Top 25, 22nd in Perfect Game’s Top 25, 23rd in D1 Baseball’s Top 25 and 24th in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

http://www.latechsports.com/sports/m-basebl/spec-rel/040918aac.html

You might also like...

This time the hat cant come back
Fournette banged up in scrimmage
White,Chark named POW
State defense smothers bulldogs
Bulldogs predicted to win CUSA west
Gators take game 1 of title tilt