Florida Atlantic continued its perfect run through Conference USA play as the Owls defeated Louisiana Tech 48-23 before 16,511 fans at Joe Aillet Stadium Saturday afternoon.

Despite recording more than 500 yards of total offense on 96 offensive plays and controlling the football for 40 minutes, the Bulldogs (4-6, 2-4 C-USA) couldn’t score red zone touchdowns against FAU (7-3, 6-0 C-USA) and it ultimately cost them.

