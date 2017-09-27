Tech to enshrine new HOF class this weekend

Louisiana Tech will induct its 2017 Athletics Hall of Fame Class on Friday. They will also be recognize at halftime of Saturday’s football game vs. South Alabama. They are Denny Duron(football), Tommy Joe Eagles (deceased)(basketball), Pam Gant(basketball), Dale Holman(baseball), Luke McCown(football), Keith Prince(media) and Pat Tilley(football)

Denny Duron — http://www.latechsports.com/genrel/091417aaa.html

Tommy Joe Eagles — http://www.latechsports.com/genrel/091817aaa.html

Pam Gant – http://www.latechsports.com/genrel/092617aab.html

Dale Holman – http://www.latechsports.com/genrel/092417aaa.html

Luke McCown — http://www.latechsports.com/genrel/092017aaa.html

Keith Prince – http://www.latechsports.com/genrel/091217aaa.html

Pat Tilley – http://www.latechsports.com/genrel/092517aaa.html