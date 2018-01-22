Tech gets 2 in a row

http://www.latechsports.com/sports/m-baskbl/recaps/012018aaa.html

Louisiana Tech was locked in defensively, allowing the fewest points all season, and locked in from deep, hitting 11 three-pointers, in what led to a 69-54 victory over Rice on Saturday night in front of 3,836 fans inside the Thomas Assembly Center.

LA Tech (12-9, 3-5 C-USA) was not the team that set the tone at the beginning of the game though. Rice (4-16, 1-6 C-USA) came out and hit eight of its first 11 shots.

However, the Bulldogs limited the Owls to 29 percent shooting the rest of the way. Meanwhile, Jacobi Boykins was feeling it from long range as the senior tied his season high with six triples to help give him a game-high 21 points