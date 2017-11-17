Tech heads west to try and get much needed W

Louisiana Tech will hit the road for the final time this season as the Bulldogs travel to El Paso, Texas, to take on UTEP in Conference USA action this Saturday, Nov. 18.

he Bulldogs are looking to get back into the win column after a string of tough outcomes the last

two weeks, while the Miners are still searching for their first win of the 2017 season after an 0-10 start to the season, including an 0-6 mark in league games. LA Tech will need two more wins on the season to attain bowl eligibility for the fourth straight season as the Bulldogs currently sit at 4-6 overall and 2-4 in Conference USA play.

