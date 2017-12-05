Tech honored by CUSA

Louisiana Tech has produced a total of six first and second team members on Conference USA’s 2017 All-Conference football teams, while the Bulldogs also had two newcomers named to the All-Freshman Team, it was announced by the league office on Tuesday.

The six All-Conference honorees produced by Louisiana Tech includes two defensive standouts in Jaylon Ferguson and Secdrick Cooper, and a special teams player in deep snapper Cameron Linck. LA Tech had two players selected to the 2017 Conference USA All-Freshman Team in offensive lineman Kody Russey and cornerback Amik Robertson, who was also voted second team All-Conference by the league’s head coaches.