Tech honors top 50 players in the history of the Joe!

Louisiana Tech Athletics will be honoring the first 50 years of Joe Aillet Stadium when the Bulldogs host Southern Sept. 8 in the home opener.

As part of the celebration of the half century of action in the stadium, Louisiana Tech will honor the Top 50 Bulldog players to compete at Joe Aillet Stadium as chosen by a combination of fan voting and a committee comprised of former players, coaches and administrators.

Thirty-two of the 50 were part of the All-Century Team released in 2001 while an additional 18 were added through a vote by Bulldog fans.

The makeup of the group includes 28 offensive players, 17 defensive players and 5 specialists. Each decade of the stadium’s existence is also well-represented in the prestigious group, including 20 Bulldogs from the first 10 years, seven from the next decade, eight from the third decade, six from the fourth decade and nine from the fifth decade (with some crossover on careers).

