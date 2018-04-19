Tech humbles cajuns

The Louisiana Tech baseball team scored two in the second, four in the third, five in the fourth, two in the seventh and two in the ninth, handily defeating UL-Lafayette 15-2, in front of 4,777 at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field. Junior right fielder Mason Robinson hit for the cycle on a 4-for-6 night at the plate, while the Tech offense cranked out a season high in hits and runs.

Tech (26-13) starter David Leal (3-2) was able to get some run support, after receiving just two runs total in his previous two starts. The 6’-5” southpaw went seven innings, scattering just three hits and striking out six. Leal has now pitched at least six innings in eight of his nine starts in 2018.

Mason Robinson was the catalyst to the Tech offense all evening, as the Cartersville, Georgia, native, struck for a career-high in hits (four) and RBI (five), while hitting for Tech’s second cycle this season (Hunter Wells vs. UTSA on April 8).

The 15 runs were the most any Tech team has scored against the Cajuns since a 1975 17-8 victory. Tech has now won four of the last five meetings between the two schools.

The Bulldogs face a quick turnaround with a trip north to take on Conference-USA foe Marshall in a three-game set this weekend.

http://www.LATechSports.com