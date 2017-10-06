Tech jumps back into conference play

Louisiana Tech will jump head first into Conference USA play this weekend when the Bulldogs travel to take on UAB on the road this Saturday, Oct. 7 in Birmingham.

Louisiana Tech enters the league matchup with a 3-2 overall record and a 1-0 mark in Conference USA play after a 23-22 road win over WKU on Sept. 16. UAB is coming off a bye week after a tough 46-43 road loss at North Texas on Sept. 23. The Blazers are 2-2 overall on the season and 0-1 in C-USA games.

The game is set to kick off at 3 p.m. CT Saturday at Legion Field in Birmingham. The game will be streamed on CUSA.TV for subscribers, while fans can also tune in to the radio broadcast on the LA Tech Sports Network on KXKZ-FM (107.5)

http://www.latechsports.com/sports/m-footbl/spec-rel/100517aac.html