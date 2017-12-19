Tech and SMU sign series

LA Tech Football to Play SMU in 2021, 2023

FRISCO, Texas (Dec. 19, 2017) – A day before the two teams face off in the 2017 DXL Frisco Bowl, Louisiana Tech has announced an agreement for a home-and-home series with SMU beginning in 2021 and extending to the 2023 season.

The announcement was officially made Tuesday morning at Toyota Stadium as both head coaches and select student-athletes gathered for a joint press conference on the eve of the inaugural DXL Frisco Bowl, which is set to kickoff at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at Toyota Stadium.