Tech and SMU sign series

LA Tech Football to Play SMU in 2021, 2023
FRISCO, Texas (Dec. 19, 2017) – A day before the two teams face off in the 2017 DXL Frisco Bowl, Louisiana Tech has announced an agreement for a home-and-home series with SMU beginning in 2021 and extending to the 2023 season.
The announcement was officially made Tuesday morning at Toyota Stadium as both head coaches and select student-athletes gathered for a joint press conference on the eve of the inaugural DXL Frisco Bowl, which is set to kickoff at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at Toyota Stadium.
Louisiana Tech will host SMU on Sept. 18, 2021 at Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston before making a return trip two years later on Sept. 2, 2023 in Dallas. LA Tech and SMU were conference mates as members of the Western Athletic Conference from 2001-04.
thanks to bleed tech blue .com for the story