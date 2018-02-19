Home » Sports » Tech splits 4 games on West Coast

Tech splits 4 games on West Coast



For the Louisiana Tech baseball team, quality pitching had been the only constant in the first three games against Pepperdine. In the series finale, the Tech offense finally joined the party, cranking out nine runs on 13 hits, en route to a 9-3 win  on Sunday afternoon and a 2-2 series split with the Waves.

The Bulldogs return to action on Tuesday in their home opener against McNeese State from J.C. Love Field. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m. CT.

 

 

http://www.latechsports.com/sports/m-basebl/recaps/021818aaa.html

