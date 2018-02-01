Tech takes win streak to the sunshine state

Having now reached the midway point of the Conference USA slate, Louisiana Tech will take its three-game winning streak on the road as they go up against Florida Atlantic on Thursday night at 6 p.m. CT inside FAU Arena

After winning three straight games at home, LA Tech (13-9, 4-5 C-USA) has climbed into a four-way tie for seventh in the C-USA standings.

To climb further up this week, the Bulldogs will have to do something they have yet to do this season and that is win on the road. They have fallen short all six times this season.

It will be somewhat of a home game though since three LA Tech players (all projected starters) call the Sunshine State home — Amorie Archibald from Deltona, Jacobi Boykins from St. Petersburg and Derric Jean from nearby Miami.

http://www.latechsports.com/sports/m-baskbl/spec-rel/013118aaa.html