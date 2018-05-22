Tech to honor 50 years of football at the Joe

During the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs’ football home opener against Southern University Sept. 8, Louisiana Tech Athletics will celebrate the first 50 years of football at Joe Aillet Stadium when the university honors the top 50 Bulldogs to ever play at the stadium.

Joe Aillet Stadium opened in 1968 and the 2017 season marked the 50th played in the facility that has seen more than $40 million in new construction and renovations during the past four years.

As part of the celebration of the first half-century of games at the stadium, the Louisiana Tech Athletics Department will release the greatest 50 players to ever step foot on the field while wearing the red and blue.

Thirty-two of the 50 slots are already filled by players who were named to the Bulldog Football All-Century Team in August of 2001. The all-century team honored the 50 greatest players from the first 100 years of Louisiana Tech football regardless of position chosen by an anonymous 20-member committee comprised of former Bulldog coaches, players and administrators.

