Tech wins in OT vs SEMO

Jalen Harris and DaQuan Bracey may be sophomores, but they did not play like sophomores on Monday night.

Louisiana Tech was in a battle with Southeast Missouri for the entire game, a game that needed five more minutes to decide a winner. That winner ended up being the Bulldogs as the duo combined for 46 points to help pull out a 96-95 victory inside the Thomas Assembly Center.

Harris and Bracey combined to score 15 of the team’s 17 overtime points. The point guard Bracey opened up the extra stanza with five straight points. The shooting guard Harris ended it with eight points, the last six coming at the foul line to seal it.

LA Tech will close out its three-game home stand to open the season on Saturday night at 7 p.m. when they take on Montana State.

http://www.latechsports.com/sports/m-baskbl/recaps/111317aaa.html