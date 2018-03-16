Home » Sports » Techster season comes to a close

Techster season comes to a close

Alexus Malone scored 24 points and grabbed a career-high 18 rebounds but it wasn’t enough as Missouri State defeated Louisiana Tech 63-59 Thursday night in the first round of the WNIT at the Thomas Assembly Center.

The lone senior played like she didn’t want her collegiate career to end, scoring 17 points and grabbing nine rebounds in a second half that saw LA Tech (19-12) recover from a nine-point deficit and take a 56-51 lead with under four minutes to play.

 

