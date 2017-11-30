Techsters battle #2 Texas

For two programs that have only met 10 times ever, Louisiana Tech and Texas have quite the history on the hardwood in women’s basketball.

Eight of the 10 meetings have come during the national postseason tournament, although the two programs haven’t played in 25 years with the last meeting coming in the second round of the 1993 NCAA Tournament, an 82-78 win by the Lady Techsters.

Tech has won eight straight against Texas, including the last four at the Frank Erwin Center. Five of Tech’s eight wins against the Longhorns came in NCAA Regional Finals (1983, 1984, 1987, 1988, 1990).

The Lady Techsters (4-2) and the No. 2 ranked Longhorns (5-0) will reunite Thursday night with a 7 p.m. tipoff at the Erwin Center. The game can be heard on the LA Tech Sports Network on KNBB 97.7 FM,

http://www.latechsports.com/sports/w-baskbl/spec-rel/112917aaa.html