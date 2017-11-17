Techsters topple Memphis

Although Louisiana Tech head coach Brooke Stoehr feels she has a team that will be very good offensively this season, it has been the Lady Techster defense that has been winning games early in the year.

Thursday night at the Thomas Assembly Center was no different as Tech (3-0) held the undermanned Tigers (1-2) to only 27 percent shooting in a 65-40 victory before 1,851 fans. With the victory, LA Tech recorded its first 3-0 start since the 2009-10 season.

For the game, Tech shot 46 percent (26-57) from the field while holding Memphis to just 28 percent (14-51). Tech outrebounded the Tigers 43-29 and outscored Memphis 36-12 on points in the paint and 18-4 on points off turnovers.

Tech returns to action Sunday when it travels to face Auburn at 6 p.m.

http://www.latechsports.com/sports/w-baskbl/recaps/111617aaa.html