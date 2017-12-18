Texas to much for Tech

Banged up and without one of their key frontcourt players, Louisiana Tech fought and battled in Austin but ended up falling, 75-60, to Texas on Saturday afternoon at the Frank Erwin Center.

Undersized, undermanned (without forward Oliver Powell) and not able to regularly hit the outside shots, LA Tech (7-4) still found themselves in the game against a Texas (7-3) squad that has gone toe-to-toe with the top teams in the country.

Down by as much as 17 points in the first half, the Bulldogs chipped away with some tenacious defense and got to within four points on two different occasions midway through the second half.

However, the Longhorns used their towering size to push their lead back out to double-digits and finish on top.

LA Tech will look to end its two-game losing skid on Thursday, Dec. 21 when they face Alabama State in the New Orleans Shootout. Tipoff is set for 2:30 p.m.

