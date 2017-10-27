Thursday night HS scores

West Monroe 14, Ouachita 13

With the victory, West Monroe (9-0, 4-0) clinched its 22nd consecutive district championship and won its 84 straight district game.

Ouachita led for 28:50 in the game, starting with a 27-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Jabari Johnson to senior wide receiver Josh Newtown with 6:36 left in the first.

A full quarter later at the 5:53 second-quarter mark, Rebel junior running back Cameron Wright broke free on the first play of the drive for 78 yards for a game-tying touchdown at 7-7. Behind Johnson, the Lions roared back, chewing up 62 yards on five plays, capped by the quarterback lowering his shoulder and carrying a West Monroe defender into the end zone with him for a 5-yard touchdown run, regaining the lead, 13-7, with 3:59 to go in the second. http://www.thenewsstar.com/story/sports/high-school/2017/10/26/west-monroe-edges-rival-ouachita-clinch-22nd-straight-district-title/805271001/

Neville 51, Franklin Parish 14

DeMaine Riley ran 12 times for 157 yards on Senior Night and led Neville to a 51-14 win over Franklin Parish in District 2-4A play.

The Patriots (1-8, 0-2) scored the first touchdown of the night, cashing in on a Neville turnover with quarterback LT Major’s 24-yard run. The offense stayed on the field and Curterius Shaw added the accompanying two-point conversion.

Neville scored 27 unanswered points from that point on and led 30-8 at halftime.

http://www.thenewsstar.com/story/sports/high-school/2017/10/26/neville-routs-franklin-parish-inches-toward-district-title/805206001/

Wossman 8, Carroll 7

Carroll quarterback Cedric Woods fumbled the ball over to Wossman inside Carroll’s 20-yard line to set up a scoring opportunity. A few plays later, Wossman quarterback Antrell Green found Shamar Pickering for the touchdown.

Green ran the ball on the two-point conversion and got into the end zone to give Wossman an 8-7 lead.

Ouachita Christian 26, St. Frederick 16

It took just a little more than 30 seconds for OCS to take its first lead of the game, as Fitzhugh capped off another scoring drive with a two-yard run. OCS sealed the victory three minutes later when Fitzhugh ran another one in from 40 yards out.

http://www.hannapub.com/ouachitacitizen/sports/ouachita-christian-scores–unanswered-points-to-rally-and-beat/article_e7379670-bb30-11e7-be5b-17d55aa1fb51.html

Jena 29, Caldwell 26