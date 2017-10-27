Thursday night HS scores

West Monroe 14, Ouachita 13
With the victory, West Monroe (9-0, 4-0) clinched its 22nd consecutive district championship and won its 84 straight district game.
Ouachita led for 28:50 in the game, starting with a 27-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Jabari Johnson to senior wide receiver Josh Newtown with 6:36 left in the first.
Neville 51, Franklin Parish 14
DeMaine Riley ran 12 times for 157 yards on Senior Night and led Neville to a 51-14 win over Franklin Parish in District 2-4A play.
The Patriots (1-8, 0-2) scored the first touchdown of the night, cashing in on a Neville turnover with quarterback LT Major’s 24-yard run. The offense stayed on the field and Curterius Shaw added the accompanying two-point conversion.
Neville scored 27 unanswered points from that point on and led 30-8 at halftime.
http://www.thenewsstar.com/story/sports/high-school/2017/10/26/neville-routs-franklin-parish-inches-toward-district-title/805206001/
Wossman 8, Carroll 7
Carroll quarterback Cedric Woods fumbled the ball over to Wossman inside Carroll’s 20-yard line to set up a scoring opportunity. A few plays later, Wossman quarterback Antrell Green found Shamar Pickering for the touchdown.
Green ran the ball on the two-point conversion and got into the end zone to give Wossman an 8-7 lead.
Wossman’s defense held and secured the victory.
http://www.hannapub.com/ouachitacitizen/sports/wossman-upsets-carroll/article_229b5c36-bb2e-11e7-8126-1fc8d41b64cf.html
Ouachita Christian 26, St. Frederick 16
A Devin Gordon touchdown run gave St. Frederick a 16-6 lead with 10 minutes left against heated rival Ouachita Christian on the road. But the game was far from over.
Little by little OCS started to make plays and turned those plays into scores. First, quarterback Will Fitzhugh connected with Skylor Wilhite on a 17-yard touchdown pass to reduce the lead to three. And then the game-changing play occurred — OCS recovered an onside kick with eight minutes remaining.
“That was the one specific play where we could feel the rise in energy level,” OCS head coach Steven Fitzhugh said.
Jena 29, Caldwell 26