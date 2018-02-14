Tide rolls LSU

After a quick run to start the second half, LSU fell apart in an 80-65 loss at Alabama Tuesday night.

LSU trailed 39-30 at halftime but within the first 21/2 minutes of the second half cut the Crimson Tide lead to 45-44 on four-point play by Skylar Mays with 17:46 left.

The game flipped 90 seconds later when Mays missed a layup, and Duop Reath clanged a follow dunk. It led to an Alabama fastbreak and a Colin Sexton layup that ignited a 26-3 Crimson Tide blitz.

After that, LSU did virtually nothing. Alabama’s SEC-leading defense held the Tigers to shot 39.3 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from 3-point range.

http://www.nola.com/lsu/index.ssf/2018/02/lsu_falls_apart_in_the_second.html#incart_river_index