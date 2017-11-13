Tigers bounce back vs Hogs

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has found the magic potion to solve the ”Alabama hangover.”

For the second consecutive season, the Tigers bounced back from a loss to their rival Crimson Tide to dominate Arkansas, defeating the Razorbacks 33-10 Saturday in Baton Rouge.

Derrius Guice ran for 147 yards and three touchdowns and D.J. Clark had a pair of receiving touchdowns for LSU.

The win for the Tigers (7-3, 4-2) was their second consecutive victory over the Razorbacks (4-6, 1-5), who saw their two-game winning streak come to an end.

Prior to Orgeron taking over as the LSU head coach four games into last season the Tigers had dropped contests to Arkansas and Ole Miss in 2015 and Arkansas in 2014 after falling to Alabama.

https://www.foxsports.com/college-football/story/guice-chark-lead-lsu-past-arkansas-33-10-111117