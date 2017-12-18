Tigers fall short of title

North Carolina A&T won its fourth Historically Black College and University national title Saturday and did it while going unbeaten for the first time.

Lamar Raynard scored on a 1-yard sneak with 38 seconds left and the Aggies won their second Celebration Bowl in three years, defeating Grambling State 21-14.

“It’s a great feeling to make history,” the junior quarterback said.

N.C. A&T (12-0) claimed titles in 1990 and 1999 in addition to 2015, when the Aggies defeated Alcorn State 41-34 in the first Celebration Bowl.

http://www.espn.com/college-football/recap?gameId=400953321