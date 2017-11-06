Tigers fall in T-Town

No. 19 LSU put forth a valiant effort Saturday night, going on the road to face the nation’s No. 1-ranked team for the fifth time in history and hanging with Alabama throughout in 24-10 defeat.

LSU (6-3, 3-2 SEC) outgained Alabama (9-0, 6-0 SEC), 306-299, including 155 yards passing and 151 yards rushing. The Tigers were 9-of-19 on third down and held an eight-minute advantage in time of possessions.

However, the Tide took advantage of a turnover in LSU territory, LSU’s missed opportunity inside the Alabama 5-yard line, and a dropped 45-yard pass in the Tide redzone to earn the victory.

