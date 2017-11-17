Tigers head to Rocky Top

LSU coach Ed Orgeron knows what this week is like for Tennessee interim head coach Brady Hoke.

Orgeron was named interim head coach at USC in 2013 and the Trojans beat Arizona 38-31 in Orgeron’s first game. LSU named Orgeron interim coach during last season and the Tigers beat Missouri 42-7 in Orgeron’s first game.

Now Orgeron is on the other side as Hoke makes his interim debut when Tennessee hosts No. 20 LSU on Saturday in Neyland Stadium.

