Tigers headed back to Disney World

The LSU football team is headed back to the Citrus Bowl for the second year in a row.

On Sunday, the Tigers got word that they were picked to return to the 2018 Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla., to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Both teams finished 9-3 in the regular season.

Now, the Tigers are eyeing a shot at a 10-win season in Ed Orgeron’s first full year as head coach, and this year’s Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1 at 12 p.m. CST will give them that chance. The game will be aired on ABC. Last season, the Citrus Bowl took place on Dec. 31 and was televised on ESPN.

