Tigers headed to the Northwest

After advancing to the Southeastern Conference Tournament championship last week, the LSU Baseball team locked up a No. 2 seed in the Corvallis, Oregon, NCAA Regional, it was announced Monday morning.

LSU (37-25) will face No. 3 seed San Diego St. (39-19) in the opening around of the four-team, double-elimination tournament starting Friday at 3 p.m. CT (1 p.m. PT). The game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network, televised by ESPNU and streamed on WatchESPN.com.

No. 3 national seed Oregon St.(44-10-1) will play host to No. 4 seed Northwestern State (37-22) at 9:30 p.m. CT on Friday.

