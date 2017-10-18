Home » Sports » Tigers picked last in SEC hoops poll

Tigers picked last in SEC hoops poll

Posted on by Sean Fox

The Tigers were picked to finish 14th – last – in the preseason SEC poll released on Wednesday morning. Also, no LSU player was selected on the preseason All-SEC first or second teams which consisted of 12 players.

Last season, LSU finished 10-21 overall and finished 2-16 in the SEC, tied for Missouri with the worst record in the conference.

Kentucky was predicted to win the SEC by media members for the 13th time since the 1998-99 season.

1. Kentucky

2. Florida

3. Texas A&M

4. Alabama

5. Missouri

6. Arkansas

7. Vanderbilt

8. Georgia

9. Auburn

10. Ole Miss

11. South Carolina

12. Mississippi State

13. Tennessee

14. LSU

