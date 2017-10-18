Tigers picked last in SEC hoops poll

The Tigers were picked to finish 14th – last – in the preseason SEC poll released on Wednesday morning. Also, no LSU player was selected on the preseason All-SEC first or second teams which consisted of 12 players.
Last season, LSU finished 10-21 overall and finished 2-16 in the SEC, tied for Missouri with the worst record in the conference.
Kentucky was predicted to win the SEC by media members for the 13th time since the 1998-99 season.
1. Kentucky
2. Florida
3. Texas A&M
4. Alabama
5. Missouri
6. Arkansas
7. Vanderbilt
8. Georgia
9. Auburn
10. Ole Miss
11. South Carolina
12. Mississippi State
13. Tennessee
14. LSU
