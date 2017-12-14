Tigers tame cougars in thriller

It was Aaron Epps’ night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Wednesday night.

The senior forward had career highs with 26 points and 16 rebounds as he led the Tigers to a 80-77 win over Houston. Epps did the offensive work but it was Tremont Waters who came up with a huge stop to preserve the victory.

LSU (6-2) led by three with 25 seconds left when Waters turned the ball over giving Houston (8-2) a chance to tie. The Cougars worked the ball around the perimeter and got the ball to guard Corey Davis, a Lafayette native.

Davis had hit six 3-pointers in the game and launched his 10th attempt of the night but Waters, generously listed at 5-foot-11, blocked the 6-2 Davis’ shot. Houston scrambled to get the rebound and a last-second heave missed to give LSU the victory.

