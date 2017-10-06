Tigers try to avoid becoming Gator Bait

Florida is going back to a redshirt freshman quarterback and LSU is sticking with a fifth-year senior quarterback for their Southeastern Conference game on Saturday in Gainesville, Fla.

Feleipe Franks returns to the starting lineup for the 21st-ranked Gators (3-1, 3-0 SEC) a week after Luke Del Rio suffered a season-ending collarbone injury during the 38-24 victory against Vanderbilt.

Danny Etling remains the starter for the Tigers (3-2, 0-1), and coach Ed Orgeron says he plans to play Etling the whole game after giving true freshman Myles Brennan playing time in four of five games.

LSU has lost two of its last three games. It was routed by Mississippi State 37-7 in its SEC opener three weeks ago, and after beating Syracuse 35-26, it was shocked by Troy 24-21 last Saturday in Tiger Stadium.

12:30PM: LSU vs Florida 97.7FM

http://www.foxsports.com/college-football/story/no-21-florida-back-to-freshman-qb-against-lsu-100317