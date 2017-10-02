Trojans SHOCK LSU

Troy quarterback Brandon Silvers basked in the scene of teammates cupping their hands around their ears to better hear the triumphant howls of several hundred traveling fans in a mostly empty, 102,000-seat Tiger Stadium.

Silvers was in the stands the last time Troy visited Death Valley in 2008, when LSU overcame a 31-3 second-half hole for the largest comeback in Tigers history. Memories of that game provided Silvers with particular satisfaction in being part of another Trojans squad that also took an early lead – and held on this time.

Jordan Chunn ran for 191 yards and a touchdown, Troy forced four turnovers and the surging Trojans upset the 25th-ranked Tigers 24-21 on Saturday night.

Troy (4-1) became the first team from outside the Southeastern Conference to win at Death Valley since UAB in 2000. They snapped the Tigers’ streak of 49 straight home victories over non-league opponents.

http://www.foxsports.com/college-football/story/surging-troy-upsets-no-25-lsu-24-21-at-death-valley-100117